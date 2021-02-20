FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Avis Budget Group, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avis Budget Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.92 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.87.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Shares of CAR opened at $48.75 on Friday. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $52.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 293.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 57,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,208,154.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 118,358 shares of company stock valued at $4,600,744 over the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.