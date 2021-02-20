FY2024 EPS Estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

VNDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 0.56. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $20.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.28.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 125,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $1,633,286.08. Also, Director Thomas Watkins sold 5,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $107,865.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,688.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

