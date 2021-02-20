Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 21,000 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 1,050.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

SNOW stock opened at $290.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.28. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.55 and a 1-year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.25.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

