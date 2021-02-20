Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 417,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $597,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 30,390 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cameco by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 141,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 16,189 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cameco by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cameco from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

CCJ stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,660,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $17.18.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.88 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

