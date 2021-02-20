Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.15% of Nexstar Media Group worth $7,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 35,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 380.4% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 17,593 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000.

NXST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.63.

NXST stock opened at $124.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $131.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $545,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,879.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,409 shares in the company, valued at $9,753,340.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,108 shares of company stock worth $4,290,354 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

