Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.06% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $8,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

LSXMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 65,935 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $2,737,621.20.

LSXMA stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.08 and a beta of 1.27. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

