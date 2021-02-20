Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $5,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Grifols by 102.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in Grifols by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grifols in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Grifols in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Grifols in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 15.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grifols currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of GRFS opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. Grifols, S.A. has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

