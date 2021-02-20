Gala 24-Hour Volume Reaches $571,882.00 (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Gala has a market cap of $125.57 million and approximately $571,882.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gala has traded 30.8% higher against the US dollar. One Gala token can now be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.55 or 0.00493909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00072563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00082981 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00069765 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00077444 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $234.52 or 0.00409946 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00026944 BTC.

About Gala

Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official website is gala.games.

Gala Token Trading

Gala can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

