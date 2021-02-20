GAMB Reaches One Day Volume of $28,698.00 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One GAMB coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMB has a market cap of $4.28 million and $28,698.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GAMB has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GAMB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00063612 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.09 or 0.00824684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00040361 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00058844 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.34 or 0.05104684 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00043788 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00018739 BTC.

GAMB Coin Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.