Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires Shares of 103,793 Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 103,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seacor by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Seacor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Seacor by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Seacor during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Seacor by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CKH stock opened at $43.32 on Friday. Seacor Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $43.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average is $35.57. The company has a market cap of $882.52 million, a P/E ratio of 83.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

In related news, Director Oivind Lorentzen sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $33,530.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,173.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 64,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $2,716,148.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,750,390.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,573 shares of company stock worth $9,863,304. 9.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CKH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

