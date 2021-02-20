Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys New Holdings in Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 151,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.35% of Foundation Building Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 254.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Foundation Building Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Foundation Building Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Foundation Building Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered Foundation Building Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist lowered Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Shares of NYSE:FBM opened at $19.24 on Friday. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.30 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.03.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

