Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys New Stake in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 326,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EIGI. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Endurance International Group in the 4th quarter worth $425,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Endurance International Group in the 4th quarter worth $5,605,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Endurance International Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,678,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Endurance International Group by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 32,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Endurance International Group by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Endurance International Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on EIGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Endurance International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Endurance International Group stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $9.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.01 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Endurance International Group Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.