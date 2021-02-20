Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $3.56 Million Stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 34,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 20,562 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period.

Get The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust alerts:

GRX opened at $12.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $12.53.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $56,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Bruce N. Alpert acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 146,398 shares of company stock worth $2,873,506 in the last three months.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.