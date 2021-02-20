Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,932.6% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 286.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.47.

In other news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY opened at $52.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.66. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.39, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

