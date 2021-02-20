Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to post earnings per share of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.82. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.11. 1,460,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,801. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $49.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average of $39.95.

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $579,504.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $1,386,762.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,793,763.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,413. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 28,749 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.