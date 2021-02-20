GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GAN Limited is a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S.land-based casino industry. It developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK(TM), which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GAN has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

GAN stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.78. GAN has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 million. GAN had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. Equities research analysts predict that GAN will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other GAN news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $660,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,681.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GAN by 2,688.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 89,566 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GAN by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GAN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

