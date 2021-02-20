GasLog Partners (GLOP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect GasLog Partners to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GasLog Partners stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. GasLog Partners has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $165.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 2.20%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of GasLog Partners from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, GasLog Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.71.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

