Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)’s share price was down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 321,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 35,784,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Brands International by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Genius Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Genius Brands International by 54.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Genius Brands International by 52.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 9,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genius Brands International during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

