GéoMégA Resources (CVE:GMA) Stock Price Up 3.7%

GéoMégA Resources Inc. (CVE:GMA) rose 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.56. Approximately 1,144,288 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 613,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

The company has a market cap of C$67.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.68, a current ratio of 9.17 and a quick ratio of 8.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.25.

About GéoMégA Resources (CVE:GMA)

GÃ©oMÃ©gA Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements and niobium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Montviel property comprising 161 mining claims covering an area of approximately 8,942 hectares located at the west of the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi, Northern Quebec.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for GéoMégA Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GéoMégA Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.