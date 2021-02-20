Gibson Energy (GBNXF) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBNXF opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

