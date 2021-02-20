Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) will report sales of $15.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Land’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.27 million and the lowest is $15.07 million. Gladstone Land posted sales of $13.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will report full-year sales of $57.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.98 million to $57.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $65.68 million, with estimates ranging from $65.09 million to $66.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gladstone Land.

A number of research firms have commented on LAND. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 305.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 51,825 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Land by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 67,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAND stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.16. The company had a trading volume of 315,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,066. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $19.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

