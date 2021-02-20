Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Glencore in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glencore’s FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Glencore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Glencore has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

