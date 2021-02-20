Global Digital Content (GDC) Hits One Day Volume of $782.00

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Global Digital Content has a market capitalization of $26.16 million and approximately $782.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Global Digital Content has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Global Digital Content token can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Global Digital Content Token Profile

Global Digital Content (GDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. The Reddit community for Global Digital Content is https://reddit.com/r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Global Digital Content’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice. Global Digital Content’s official website is rankingball.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GrandCoin [GDC] is a descendant of Litecoin, it pays 1 grand per block. There is a 45 second block time – with 50 confirmations needed for a mined block to mature – and a 6 block transaction confirmation time. The TX fee is 0.1%. The difficulty is retargetted every block and the block reward halves every year. Alongside the system supports transaction messaging. “

Global Digital Content Token Trading

