Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF (NYSEARCA:GXF) Trading Down 1.9%

Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF (NYSEARCA:GXF) shares dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.20 and last traded at $28.27. Approximately 7,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 6,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.82.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,591,000.

