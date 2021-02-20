GlobalBoost-Y Price Tops $0.13 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $8,373.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,608.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,938.03 or 0.03423537 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $227.64 or 0.00402120 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $684.42 or 0.01209039 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $256.28 or 0.00452717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $232.54 or 0.00410792 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.78 or 0.00291086 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00026791 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002657 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars.

