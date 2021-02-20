Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Hits New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $238.96 and last traded at $231.54, with a volume of 2225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.42.

The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLOB. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Globant in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the third quarter worth $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 1,104.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the third quarter worth $56,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.07 and a 200 day moving average of $193.35.

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

