Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.80.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $229.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Globant has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $244.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globant will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Globant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Globant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Globant by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Globant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $805,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

