Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $36,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Globe Life by 122.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $95.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.74 and a twelve month high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th.

Several analysts have issued reports on GL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globe Life from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

In related news, EVP James Eric Mcpartland sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total value of $657,949.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,615.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $1,127,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 737,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,266,424.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,555 shares of company stock worth $3,082,264 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

