Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.56.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $63.74 on Thursday. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.28, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.28.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $3,361,255.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,757,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,356 shares of company stock worth $5,413,555 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 2,178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

