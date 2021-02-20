Goepper Burkhardt LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 225,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,000. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.7% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 246,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 15,364 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 216,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 22,974 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 444,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after acquiring an additional 20,108 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 20,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period.

BSCO stock remained flat at $$22.37 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,605. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $22.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29.

