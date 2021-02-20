Goepper Burkhardt LLC Invests $871,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.6% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $616,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP stock traded down $2.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,414,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,835,487. The company has a market cap of $182.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.98.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

