Goepper Burkhardt LLC Makes New $320,000 Investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on EL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.18.

EL stock traded down $2.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $285.16. 898,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.88, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $297.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.31.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

