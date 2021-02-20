Goepper Burkhardt LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Goepper Burkhardt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,228,000. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF comprises about 13.2% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Goepper Burkhardt LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. River & Mercantile LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 688,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,641,000 after purchasing an additional 32,508 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.18. 343,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,352. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.02. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $97.35.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

