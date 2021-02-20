Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%.

NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $6.48 on Friday. Golden Ocean Group has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $7.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.83.

Separately, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

