Golden Predator Mining Corp. (GPY.V) (CVE:GPY) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Golden Predator Mining Corp. (GPY.V) (CVE:GPY) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 11,842 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 108,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of C$35.33 million and a P/E ratio of -7.59.

Golden Predator Mining Corp. (GPY.V) (CVE:GPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Golden Predator Mining Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Predator Mining Corp. (GPY.V)

Golden Predator Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc properties. Its principal properties include the Brewery Creek project, which consists of an area of 180 square kilometers located in northwestern Yukon; and the 3 Aces project comprising 1,536 claims covering an area of totaling 31,400 hectares situated in southeast Yukon Territory.

