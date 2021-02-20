Golden State Equity Partners Buys New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Motco purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 323,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPIB stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.91. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $37.19.

