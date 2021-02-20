Golden State Equity Partners Buys Shares of 4,544 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,544 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 33,827 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 11,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

VZ opened at $56.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $233.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.