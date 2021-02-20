Golden State Equity Partners Invests $240,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day moving average is $37.15.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

