Golden State Equity Partners Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FIS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.56.

NYSE:FIS opened at $130.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $157.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.39. The company has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -727.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.