Golden State Equity Partners Makes New Investment in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 41,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

NYSE SYF opened at $38.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.31. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $40.69. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.