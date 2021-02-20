Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIG) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIG) traded up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.79 and last traded at $50.43. 1,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the average session volume of 401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.42.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 7.77% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

