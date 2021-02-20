Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD.L) (LON:GOOD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $176.16

Shares of Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD.L) (LON:GOOD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 176.16 ($2.30) and traded as high as GBX 191.50 ($2.50). Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD.L) shares last traded at GBX 189.50 ($2.48), with a volume of 32,686 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £31.87 million and a PE ratio of -13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 178.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 176.14.

About Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD.L) (LON:GOOD)

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation.

