Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.09-1.09 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $203-203 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.19-6.19 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $110.42 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $57.89 and a 12-month high of $110.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.49 and a 200 day moving average of $88.66.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.20.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $210,045.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William Stan Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $904,100.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,211 shares of company stock worth $3,625,145. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

