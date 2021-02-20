Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Analysts expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to post earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gray Television’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the highest is $2.07. Gray Television reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gray Television.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gray Television currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In related news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 18,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $341,873.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 327,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,695.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 14,983.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 943,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 937,543 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gray Television by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,347,000 after acquiring an additional 685,905 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Gray Television by 283.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 839,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,560,000 after acquiring an additional 620,801 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gray Television by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 907,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,235,000 after acquiring an additional 377,470 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gray Television by 1,410.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 394,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 368,190 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.54. 263,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,240. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $22.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

