Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) (LON:GNC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $113.99

Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) (LON:GNC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 113.99 ($1.49) and traded as high as GBX 137.90 ($1.80). Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) shares last traded at GBX 136.80 ($1.79), with a volume of 2,060,860 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNC. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 174 ($2.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 118.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 114.04. The firm has a market cap of £721.32 million and a P/E ratio of -52.69.

About Greencore Group plc (GNC.L) (LON:GNC)

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

