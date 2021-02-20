Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Stock Position Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Greif were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Greif by 60.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Greif by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 69,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Greif by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.08 per share, with a total value of $260,092.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,973.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $236,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,231.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 25,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,545 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NYSE GEF opened at $47.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.84. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

