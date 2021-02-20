Gresham House Energy Storage Fund PLC (LON:GRID) Plans GBX 1.75 Dividend

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund PLC (LON:GRID) declared a dividend on Friday, February 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:GRID opened at GBX 113 ($1.48) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 113.19. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 84 ($1.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 119.24 ($1.56).

In other news, insider Duncan Neale acquired 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £3,990 ($5,212.96).

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.