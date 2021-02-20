Grin (GRIN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.04 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. Grin has a market capitalization of $34.97 million and approximately $8.04 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000947 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,993.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,023.99 or 0.03614698 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $244.34 or 0.00436366 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $730.93 or 0.01305380 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $278.64 or 0.00497625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.75 or 0.00446041 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.72 or 0.00319174 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00029614 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002863 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 65,927,640 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

