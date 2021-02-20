GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.30

Shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $13.77, with a volume of 318008 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSAH. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. 33.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II Company Profile (NYSE:GSAH)

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

