GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 20,194 Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 890,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $693,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

NASDAQ AVXL opened at $12.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $871.38 million, a PE ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 0.70. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $28.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.